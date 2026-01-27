While the Philadelphia Eagles get their offensive staff in order, they lost a defensive coach. However, standout defensive back Cooper DeJean endorsed the new defensive pass game coordinator, according to his post on X.

DeJean put a smiling emoji above Dianna Russini’s post on X that said, “The Philadelphia Eagles are promoting safeties coach Joe Kasper to be their new defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach, per source. Kasper takes over for Christian Parker, who left to become the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last week.”

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing finish to their Super Bowl-defending season, losing in the Wild Card round to the 49ers.

Eagles hoping to find the right pieces for 2026

DeJean expressed disappointment when the Eagles lost Christian Parker, who went from the Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator to the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. But DeJean also spoke highly of Kasper, according to nbcphiladelphia.com.

“[Parker has] poured a lot into me and Q too, ever since we got here,” DeJean said. “And I appreciate him for that. And not everybody notices him, and he doesn't get the recognition that I think he should. Him and coach (Joe) Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room and how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game. It means a lot to us and doesn't go unnoticed.”

Sometimes it’s the behind-the-scenes guys who can make a difference. Kasper has served as the Eagles’ safeties coach for two seasons.

The Eagles ranked No. 13 in the NFL last season in terms of yards allowed per game at 314.2. They had the No. 8 pass defense. But they struggled against the run at No. 22.

However, when it came to keeping the opposition off the scoreboard, the Eagles were tough. They finished No. 5, allowing only 19.1 points per game.

What the 2026 season holds remains to be seen for the Eagles. But keeping their defense among the NFL's top units is their best bet for a return to the Super Bowl.