A thorough reconstruction of the coaching staff is currently underway in Philadelphia following the departure of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. The organization is navigating its sixth search for an offensive leader in just seven years, casting a wide net that recently included interest in Bears assistant Declan Doyle. While Doyle chose to remain in Chicago, former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has emerged as a compelling option after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Nagy represents a potential homecoming, as he began his NFL coaching career as an intern with the Eagles in 2008. Although his tenure in Chicago was inconsistent, he remains a respected offensive mind who could provide the veteran stability needed to revitalize a unit featuring stars like Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Internal promotions are also shaping the team's new identity, with Joe Kasper recently elevated to defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Per a report from Cameron Wolfe on X, Kasper is being rewarded for his impressive work with the team's safeties over the past year.

This move allows the defense to maintain continuity after Christian Parker left the staff to become the defensive coordinator for the rival Dallas Cowboys. By securing Kasper's role, the Eagles ensure that the secondary remains in capable hands while the front office remains focused on the high-stakes vacancy on the other side of the ball.

External voices like Emmanuel Acho have highlighted additional dark horse candidates such as Brian Daboll and Joe Brady following the news that Bobby Slowik will stay with the Miami Dolphins.

Both Daboll and Brady previously found success as coordinators for the Buffalo Bills, with Daboll now available after his stint with the New York Giants ended in late 2025. Acho emphasized on social media that the team must find a way to land one of these proven play-callers to ensure the offense remains a powerhouse in the NFC.

As spring practices approach, the pressure is mounting for management to find the perfect fit to lead a roster that remains firmly in its championship window.