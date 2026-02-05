On Wednesday, longtime Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced that he will no longer be coaching for the team. There is a chance that Stoutland could remain with the Eagles in a different non-coaching role, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here is what the 13-year OL coach for the Eagles said about his departure.

“Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end. When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.”

The Eagles penned out a long thank-you message to the veteran coach.

“The Philadelphia Eagles thank Jeff Stoutland for his legendary contributions to the game of football at the college and professional levels. Stout's influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into future Hall of Fame talents. His passion for the development of young players set the bar not only for our organization but for the entire National Football League. It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland.”

One of Stout's best linemen during his coaching tenure, and there were a ton of elite linemen, was Jason Kelce. Kelce has made a huge name for himself over his last few seasons in the NFL and now in the media, and he was able to win a Super Bowl. Kelce letout a heartfelt message to his former coach.