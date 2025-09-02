When the Philadelphia Eagles released Eli Ricks twice, first from their active roster and then from their practice squad heading into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, it left fans wondering if the Alabama product's run in the City of Brotherly Love was officially over.

Initially signed as a UDFA following an inconsistent college career, Ricks largely spent his first two seasons on special teams as D.K. McDonald and then Christian Parker tried to develop the former five-star recruit into an NFL cornerback. But after failing to make waves in a wide-open cornerback competition in 2025, the writing was on the wall: Ricks wasn't going to be the Eagles' long-term answer at cornerback.

And yet, while Ricks received a few unfortunate calls from the Eagles over the past week, that doesn't mean his run with the reigning Super Bowl Champions is over, as, in the lead-up to Week 1, he's expected to re-sign on the practice squad, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“The Eagles are expected to re-sign cornerback Eli Ricks to their practice squad, a source tells CBS Sports,” Zenitz wrote. “Had been with Philadelphia since 2023 until recently being released. Played in 23 games for the Eagles the last two seasons.”

With Adoree' Jackson and Jakorian Bennett likely expected to take up the majority of the CB2 reps in defensive subpackages when Cooper DeJean kicks it inside to the slot, it's hard to see a world where Kelee Ringo gets enough snaps to develop in his third professional season, let alone finding any real role for Ricks outside of Michael Clay's unit. And yet, if there isn't a better opportunity out there for Ricks to see regular playing time, why not return to Philadelphia, spend time with an organization he knows well, and look to land another Super Bowl ring before his 25th birthday?