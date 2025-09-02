Heading into the regular season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles has been the Week 1 status of Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.

Suffering what at the time looked like a serious injury at the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Dickerson's injury was ruled a knee issue, with a return table of four to six weeks from August 10.

Well, based on the Eagles' final practice injury report before their Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, it would appear Dickerson landed on the shorter side of that expectation, with ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reporting that he's been upgraded to full practice before the big night.

“Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was upgraded to a full practice today, putting him on track to be able to play Thursday night vs. Dallas,” Schefter wrote.

Had Dickerson been unable to go, the Eagles did have some contingencies planned, including Brett Toth, who played the vast majority of the left guard reps during the preseason, and Kenyon Green, who was just upgraded from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after a series of preseason roster shakeups.

Fortunately, Dickerson is a better option than almost every other guard in the NFL, with the 26-year-old considered the gold standard for the position, as his $84 million contract clearly proves. With the Cowboys' defense forever altered by the trade that swapped out Micah Parsons for Kenny Clark, getting back a three-time Pro Bowl guard to help move bodies in the trenches should make life a whole lot easier for Jalen Hurts and company on Thursday Night Football.