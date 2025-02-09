Eloise Brown, a 102-year-old Philadelphia Eagles superfan, will watch her beloved team, the Eagles, compete in Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs after the franchise gifted tickets to the game in New Orleans to her and her family. Brown, who has been an Eagles fan since the team was founded in 1933, was surprised by the news from team president Don Smolenski during a video conference call, per the Philadelphia Phillies writer Alex Coffey.

Born in 1922, Brown has supported the Eagles for nearly a century, a passion she inherited from her grandfather. She never misses a game, often watching alongside her family, cheering on her favorite players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Her passion for the team caught the Eagles' attention earlier this season when she attended their NFC East-clinching victory over the Dallas Cowboys on December 29. There, she was presented with a custom No. 102 Eagles jersey and met players, including head coach Nick Sirianni.

Recognizing her loyalty, the Eagles decided to make Brown’s Super Bowl dream come true. The franchise arranged for her to travel to New Orleans on Friday, where she was warmly welcomed at the team’s hotel. Wide receiver A.J. Brown presented her with an autographed Kelly Green No. 11 jersey, and the two shared a heartfelt moment. Brown, wearing her Midnight Green jersey earrings, was all smiles as she posed for photos with the star receiver.

Eloise Brown attributes her long life to faith, family, and football. She also follows four key habits, drinking water, staying active, maintaining strong values, and keeping a positive outlook. She walks 30 minutes daily, weather permitting, and believes in treating others with kindness.

Brown is confident that the Eagles will defeat the Chiefs. Their victories bring her joy, while their losses disappoint her, but she firmly believes they'll come out on top. When the game gets intense, she copes by shutting her eyes and offering a quick prayer.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Brown will have everything she loves, faith, family, and football, while cheering for the Eagles, her team for nearly 100 years. They face the Chiefs, who are aiming for a historic three-peat, on February 9 at 6:30 PM ET in the Caesars Superdome.