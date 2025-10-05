The Philadelphia Eagles have played well in the first half of Week 5. Philadelphia is up 10-3 on Denver approaching halftime in a game that has lived up to the hype. Unfortunately, Philadelphia lost an incredibly important offensive player to injury during the first half.

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson exited Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury, per Underdog's Hayden Winks. Dickerson was helped off the field after being rolled up on.

Philadelphia later posted an update, noting that Dickerson is questionable to return because of his ankle injury.

Backup Brett Toth is filling in for Dickerson while he is evaluated on the sideline.

This is terrible news for an Eagles team that lives and dies by the quality of its offensive line. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are still elite tackles, but the interior of Philadelphia's o-line is not what it once was.

Dickerson is not only a talented guard, but he provides a veteran presence for Cam Jurgens and Tyler Steen. Any prolonged injury for Dickerson could become a massive problem for the Eagles.

Dickerson's injury could not have come at a worse time for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has been struggling to recreate the Kellen Moore offense from last year's Super Bowl season.

A.J. Brown has been frustrated about his lack of involvement in the offense. Plus Saquon Barkley, and the rest of Philly's running game, has not been what it was in 2024.

Barkley has looked ordinary early in the season. He has 77 carries for 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns headed into Sunday's game. He has just five carries for 30 rushing yards during the first half on Sunday.

Hopefully Dickerson will be okay and the Eagles can figure themselves out on offense.