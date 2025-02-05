As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to address the media before their Super Bowl 59 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, members of the Eagles defense have reflected on the memorable campaign that they've had to be just one win away from the Lombardi Trophy.

The defense, led by coordinator Vic Fangio, completely flipped the narrative after their first few regular season games. It became the NFL's most dominant, as some of the younger Eagles started to click more and more with the veterans. Quinyon Mitchell showed lockdown ability in his first pro season, learning under future Hall of Fame cornerback Darius Slay.

Fast forward, and the teammates find themselves fielding questions during Super Bowl week. There is a clear bond between Mitchell and Slay. One reporter asked the rookie who he thinks is the greatest player at his position of all time, via Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

“Darius Slay,” Mitchell answered.

Slay arrived to the Eagles in 2020, and has been selected to three Pro Bowls in five seasons. He filled the CB1 void in Philadelphia's defense, and played a massive role in its Super Bowl run two years ago. Before his time in Philly, Slay had seven successful campaigns with the Detroit Lions. At 34, his career as a true shutdown playmaker cannot be overlooked.

Quinyon Mitchell reaches Super Bowl after stellar rookie campaign

It was expected by the Eagles organization that Slay's presence in the locker room, as well as on the field, would have a positive impact on Mitchell. But even for general manager Howie Roseman – whose eye for talent is well above the standard – the team never could've imagined how far along Mitchell would be in his development by February.

Mitchell entered the NFL with a lot of hype around his skill set as the Eagles' first-round draft pick. But being able to share a secondary with Slay certainly gave him the boost that he needed to quickly realize his potential. So what else is the rookie to say when asked about the best cornerbacks in the game's history?

His answer may be coated with a personal sentiment. But it's also tough to argue.