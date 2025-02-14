The Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying their Super Bowl parade on Friday, and the celebration is on. One of the most popular players roaming the streets of Philadelphia right now is rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, and it has resulted in the day being quite awkward for one of his fellow teammates in the secondary, Reed Blankenship.

Both DeJean and Blankenship played a role in helping form the Eagles lockdown secondary, with Blankenship manning one of the safety positions, and DeJean lining up at cornerback. Fans know DeJean for his pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, and it led to a large group of fans confusing Blankenship for the talented rookie. The third-year stud had a simple two-word response for fans who thought he was DeJean.

“I'm Reed!” Blankenship said in response to fans who thought he was DeJean.

Reed Blankenship, Cooper DeJean helped man Eagles lockdown secondary

While Blankenship didn't have a standout play in the Super Bowl, he wasn't exactly a slouch in Philadelphia's secondary. In his third season, Blankenship turned in the most complete year of his career, racking up 78 tackles, four interceptions, and six passes defended. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson alongside him, the Eagles boasted one of the most versatile safety duos in the NFL this season, which helped them win their latest championship.

DeJean, who was the 40th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, gradually worked his way into the starting lineup, where he became Philly's top slot corner and their go-to punt returner. His defining play, though, was his interception of Mahomes that turned the tide of the Super Bowl and paved the way for his team to coast to victory. Blankenship probably would rather just get recognized for being himself, but considering the wave DeJean is riding right now, it's not the worst thing in the world to be confused for him.