The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 opener on “Thursday Night Football.” It appears the Philly starters are healthy and ready to go. However, the same can't be said about some of the backups. Leading up to kick off, the team announced which players are inactive for the first game of the season.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee was listed as one of the inactive players due to dealing with a thumb injury. Seven total players, including McKee, are on the inactive list to begin the Eagles' season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles inactives tonight: pic.twitter.com/BGgGqxVAYT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

With McKee ruled out, Sam Howell will step in as Jalen Hurts' immediate backup. The Eagles traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Howell in late August. It was a move that improved the depth of the quarterback position. But ideally, the only time we see Howell hit the field is if Philadelphia is up big in games.

Howell, who is 24 years old, is entering the fourth season of his career. He's been a backup for most of his career, but did play a starting role for the Washington Commanders in the 2023-24 season.

The former fifth-round pick has played in 20 games in his career, starting in 18 of them. So far throughout his career, Sam Howell has accumulated 4,139 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while owning a 62.6% completion percentage. Turnovers have been an issue for him, though, as Howell has thrown 23 interceptions in his first three years in the league.

Thursday's contest will be Howell's career debut with the Eagles. Jalen Hurts is starting the game and should remain in that position after emerging as the club's franchise quarterback. As for Tanner McKee, there is a chance he reclaimed the backup role once his thumb injury heals. Until then, Howell will likely be the backup.