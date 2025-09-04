The 2025 NFL season is slated to kick off tonight as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. Even though they won the Super Bowl, it is the Cowboys who have been the center of the NFL conversation. That is because they shocked the football world when Dallas traded All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons and the Cowboys hit a standstill in contract negotiations. But most were still stunned by the trade, with Dallas receiving defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Parsons has sounded thrilled to be a part of the Packers' organization. But don't tell his mom, Sharese Parsons.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who is at Lincoln Financial Field, Parsons' mother is in attendance and rocking Cowboys gear. It is yet another twist in the saga that is the Cowboys.

Dallas is looking to surprise in Thursday night's season opener. They are 8.5-point underdogs on the road. It is tied the largest underdog point spread the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has ever faced. In his previous four times as greater than a greater-than-a-touchdown underdog, Dallas won outright three times. The only other time they were specifically an 8.5-point dog was under similar circumstances.

They opened the 2021 NFL season on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game was a thriller, with the Cowboys falling just short, 31-29.

Meanwhile, Parsons will begin his season at Lambeau Field on Sunday in a marquee NFC North matchup. The Packers will host the Lions in a potential preview of the NFC Championship.

But the All-Pro's presence on the field is not guaranteed. He has been dealing with a back injury throughout training camp. Thus far, he has been limited in practice this week and may be on a snap count.