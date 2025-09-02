At last, the NFL has finally revealed the No. 1 player on its Top 100 Players of 2025 list, and it's none other than Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley. The NFL unveiling of the top player on the list was made on Monday night, with the league sharing a social media post about it as well.

@Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is ranked No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025!

The Eagles also shared the good news for Barkley — and Philly fans.

Claiming the top spot in this year's NFL Top 100 pic.twitter.com/PHOVoSmrQ7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2025

Barkley is coming off a sensational campaign in his first season with the Eagles. Many doubted whether Barkley would be able to prove himself with Philadelphia right away, and he went ahead and did just that while setting records along the way.

In the 2024 NFL season, Barkley amassed 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries across 16 games. He could have set a new NFL record for most rushing yards in a season, but the Eagles opted to rest him up in their Week 18 game. In addition, the former Penn State Nittany Lions star tailback recorded 278 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions and 43 targets.

After spending six years with the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley left East Rutherford and signed a three-year contract worth $37.75 million with the Eagles in 2024. He didn't just impress in his first year in the City of Brotherly Love; Barkley dominated the competition, leaving no doubt as to who was the best running back in the league. In the 19 games he played in the 2024 season, including the playoffs, Barkley burned rubber for at least 100 rushing yards 14 times.

He even won the AP 2024 Offensive Player of the Year. On top of his incredible individual numbers and awards, Barkley also won the most important hardware there is in football, as he helped the Eagles bag the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

On the strength of his unforgettable first season with the Eagles, Barkley earned a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension from Philadelphia in March.

Apart from Saquon Barkley, other Eagles players who made the NFL Top 100 for the 2025 season are quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, linebacker Zack Baun, wide receiver AJ Brown, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.