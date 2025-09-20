The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 on the season as they enter the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. However, there have been rumblings about the offense struggling to begin the 2025-26 campaign. On Saturday, Saquon Barkley shared his brutally honest take about the offense through two games played.

Barkley, who is 28 years old, is seemingly fine with where the offense is right now. The Eagles' star running back believes the team will improve as the season progresses, and claimed that he would actually be more concerned if the offense were playing extremely well right now, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“We're definitely close (to big plays)…but it's Week 3 now,” said Saquon Barkley. “I'd actually probably be a little concerned if everything was firing at 100% and everything was going perfectly fine. That's not football. That's not how it works. There's development within the season. No matter if you have a lot of the same guys, it's a different team. Obviously, a different play-caller. And the beauty of that is not getting caught up in the BS that's outside of the building.”

Through two games played so far, the three-time All-Star has rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley has been one of the bright spots on the Eagles' offense, as the run game has been efficient. However, the passing game is where the struggling have lied, as Jalen Hurts has only recorded 253 yards through the air with no touchdowns thrown.

It's been a rough go for wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith as well. Brown only has 35 receiving yards while Smith's recorded 69. It's a stark difference from what we saw a season ago, as the Eagles had one of the most electrifying offenses in the league.

But as Saquon Barkley points out, it's still early in the season. The first two weeks don't tell the whole story, as Philly still has 15 games remaining on the schedule. Look for the Eagles' offense to potentially explode in Week 3 when they take on the Rams.