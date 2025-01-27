Following another 100-yard rushing performance — this time to send the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl 59 — running back Saquon Barkley had five words for Fox Sports' Erin Andrews when asked about going to his first Super Bowl.

“The goal is to win,” he said.

Barkley finished the game with 15 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an absurd 7.9 yards per carry against a Washington Commanders team that the Eagles split with during the regular season. Barkley opened the game with a 60-yard touchdown on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage, electrifying the crowd on hand at Lincoln Financial Field.

The resounding 55-23 victory saw the Eagles score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“It's amazing,” Barkley told Andrews after the game. “We're here. Super Bowl.”

Barkley put together easily the best season of his seven-year career, finishing the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, smashing his previous best mark of 1,312 yards as a New York Giant in 2022.

Saquon Barkley's historic season will continue in New Orleans

Most running backs are judged by how many 100-yard games they tally in a season. For Barkley, it's easier to list how many times he didn't reach the century mark.

The former Penn State standout has shredded defenses in the postseason for 442 yards and five touchdowns en route to Feb. 9's Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Paired with athletic quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia offense has shown the ability to run on any defense in the NFL.

The 55 points is a conference championship game record and the Eagles' seven rushing touchdowns ties an all-time NFL playoff record, now shared with the 1940 Bears, who also had a massive win over Washington, 73-0.

The game will be Philadelphia's third Super Bowl since the 2017 season, going 1-1 in the previous two contests with a win against New England in the memorable Super Bowl 52 (2017) while falling to the Kansas City Chiefs by three in Super Bowl 57 (2023).

However, the Eagles didn't have a running back the caliber of Barkley in the previous two contests, with Hurts being the team's leading rusher in their previous trip while the team relied on a backfield rotation of Kenneth Gainwell and Miles Sanders against the Chiefs.