The Philadelphia Eagles got their hearts broken on Sunday. Philadelphia lost a close game 23-19 against San Francisco during the first round of the playoffs. Now the organization needs to answer some tough questions during the offseason. One Eagles player does not want the failed season to solely be blamed on one person.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley stood up for his offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during a recent interview. He warned that Patullo alone should not shoulder the blame of the failed 2025 season.

“You have to point the finger at one person, like that's what you guys have to do in your job,” Barkley told reporters on Monday, per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks. “Somebody got to catch the blame, especially when we had the season we had the year before.”

Patullo is in his first season as Philly's offensive coordinator. He replaced Kellen Moore, who left to become the head coach of the Saints before the 2025 season.

Barkley does not think it is fair to pin this season on one coordinator's failings alone. Saquon was even willing to take blame himself for not playing as well as he did in 2024.

“Do I think that's fair? No, no I don't think that's fair at all,” Barkley continued. “I'll be the first one to say did I play at the level I did last year? I don't think so. So I let him down, I let my teammates down.”

The 28-year-old running back had 280 carries for 1,140 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season. Those figures are just over half of what he accomplished during Philly's most recent Super Bowl run.

Ultimately, Barkley believes that the team as a collective group did not play up to their standard.

“It's a group thing,” Barkley concluded. “I know you guys are going to point at one person… [but] it's a group effort. I've got nothing but positive things to say about KP as a man, as a coach.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will evaluate his coaching staff now that the 2025 season is over.

It will be interesting to see if the team listens to Barkley and keeps Patullo. If they don't, the Eagles will have to act fast to find a suitable replacement.