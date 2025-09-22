The Philadelphia Eagles secured one of the wildest finishes of the season so far, rallying from 19 points down to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 33-26.

The comeback was sealed by Jordan Davis, who blocked a 44-yard field-goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown with no time left on the clock.

BLOCKED BY DAVIS. RETURNED BY DAVIS. Eagles win.

The victory not only kept the Eagles unbeaten but also brought a historic footnote: it marked Philadelphia’s first game with two blocked field goals since Sept. 21, 1975; exactly 50 years earlier.

Afterward, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic jokingly asked Saquon Barkley if Davis might have a future at running back after rumbling into the end zone.

Barkley initially smirked and said, “Probably not.” But when a team staffer pointed out Davis had reached 18.59 mph, the fastest speed by any player over 330 pounds since at least 2017, Barkley changed his tune: “He might have a future at running back.”

That mix of humor and awe highlighted just how unique the moment was. At 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Davis isn’t supposed to look like a ball carrier in the open field, but his return had teammates buzzing and fans replaying the clip across social media.

For a franchise built on defensive line dominance, Davis added a new chapter to Philadelphia lore by proving that sometimes big men can move like skill players when the game is on the line.

Of course, the larger story was how the Eagles fought their way back. Trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts lit a spark by throwing three touchdowns after halftime.

The defense, anchored by Davis and Jalen Carter up front, shut the Rams down completely in the final 20 minutes. Special teams then provided the final dagger, proving that every phase of the game mattered in the comeback.

Saquon Barkley captured the mood perfectly in his postgame comments.

“We all played real s**tty at one point, and we all came up big at one point,” he said. “That’s the beauty of a good team, of a great team.”

The Eagles are 3-0, but Barkley’s blunt assessment reinforced what many in the locker room already know: they’ve still got plenty to clean up.

Philadelphia now turns its focus to Week 4, when it travels to face the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Another test awaits, but if Davis can run like a tailback, the Eagles may have more hidden weapons than anyone realized.