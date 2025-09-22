The Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 33-26, in a wild Week 3 finish capped by Jordan Davis, who blocked a 44-yard field-goal attempt and returned it for a game-sealing touchdown as time expired. And Saquon Barkley summed it up with some raw honesty.

“We all played real s**tty at one point, and we all came up big at one point. That’s the beauty of a good team, of a great team.” NBC Sports reporter Dave Zangaro caught Barkley saying that after the game.

Los Angeles looked in control for most of the first half. Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 33 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Puka Nacua caught 11 passes for 112 yards as the Rams built a 19-7 lead largely on four successful field goals and a Kyren Williams TD catch.

Then the switch flipped. The Eagles tightened up defensively, holding the Rams to just seven points in the second half. The Eagles' defense just never let the Rams get going, not allowing them to move the chains easily. And the key difference in both halves was how the Eagles special teams disrupted the Rams FG attempts.

On offense, Jalen Hurts turned into the dual-threat version defenses hate to see. He finished with 262 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and another score. Saquon Barkley had a relatively quiet game with just 46 rushing yards. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all came up with scores to put their team back on top.

The final drive summed it up perfectly. With the Rams threatening to score another field goal, Jalen Carter burst through and blocked the field goal attempt, turning things over. Stafford still finished with 196 yards and one touchdown, but the Eagles made him work for every throw after halftime.

For Philadelphia, this wasn’t about perfection; it was about resilience. They looked awful for stretches, but every mistake was eventually matched with a big play. Barkley’s NSFW postgame comment wasn’t just emotion. It was the reality of how this team gritted out a win that easily could have slipped away.

At 3-0, the Eagles remain firmly in the NFC mix, and now they’ve got a comeback win on the resume to remind everyone they’re never out of a fight.