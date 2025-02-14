Star running back Saquon Barkley quickly became a fan favorite after joining the Philadelphia Eagles. His stellar play on the field paired with his likable personality has earned Barkley a lot of fans in the City of Brotherly Love, and he showed why during the Super Bowl parade.

While Barkley was walking along the route, interacting with fans, he spotted one of the Eagles' ball boys. Barkley lifted him over the fence and invited him to join the parade.

“Saquon Barkley saw the Eagles ball boy in the crowd and pulled him over the fence to join them in the parade. Every time you think he can’t be any better, he shows you he can,” Sam Stafford posted on Twitter/X.

If Barkley's impressive 2,005-yard and 13 touchdown campaign was not enough to win fans over, maybe his acts of kindness towards his teammates and community will do the trick.

How are Saquon Barkley's teammates reacting to the win?

As excited as Barkley is about the Super Bowl win, the sentiment is shared by his teammates. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reflected on being the fourth black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

“It's been a very unprecedented journey, and the journey, there's always a beginning until it's the end,” Hurts said via CBS Sports. “It means a lot, quantifying all that work over the years, embracing everything, taking every challenge head-on and taking every joy and moment of achievement and success head-on as well and processing them all as one.”

Eagles fans are expected to be even more riled up than usual, being met with a request to remain civil by the city of Philadelphia.

“The parade route has been thoughtfully planned for the safety and security of all attendees. With large crowds expected, we ask everyone to celebrate responsibly and respectfully, making this a moment Philadelphia can be proud of,” a press release read via Fox News.

From Barkley and Hurts to the Eagles fans, no one is missing out on the chance to celebrate.