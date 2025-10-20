It has been a while since Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 300 yards in a game before their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, Philadelphia had a 4-2 record. They were coming off of two consecutive losses after starting the season 4-0, needing a win to get back on track.

Hurts knew the Vikings defense would present a challenge, one that he was fully ready for. He completed 19 passes out of 23 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

His elite dual-threat skillset often keeps him from achieving over 300 passing yards, but there was a game last year when he pulled it off. It took place last September, seeing him throw for 311 yards after 29 completions in a 15-12 win.

How Jalen Hurts, Eagles played against Vikings

Jalen Hurts came through for the Eagles offense, leading them to a solid road win over a feisty Vikings squad.

Philadelphia was productive for the entire day, reaching the end zone throughout all four quarters. Even as Minnesota fought back from a halftime deficit by outscoring the Eagles 16-14 in the second half, it wasn't enough to take down the visitors in the final minutes.

Saquon Barkley has been looking for a dominant performance this season but will have to wait once again. The star running back had 18 of the team's 23 carries, finishing with 44 yards while recording one catch.

The receiving corps torched the Vikings' secondary with big plays down the stretch. DeVonta Smith was the top performer in that area with nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. AJ Brown followed with four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Dallas Goedert caught three passes for 18 yards.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the New York Giants on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.