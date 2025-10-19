There was significant pressure on Jalen Hurts and his teammates as the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The Eagles had lost their last two games and it appeared they were losing their grip on their position as the best team in the league.

However, the defending Super Bowl champions were not about to panic against the travel weary Vikings. Minnesota had played its last two games overseas and had a bye week before the Week 7 game. Hurts had no problems exploiting the Vikings defense. That unit looked a step slow during the crucial plays throughout the majority of the game.

The Eagles jumped out in front on the initial drive of the game and maintained their advantage throughout. Hurts had one of the best games of his career as Philadelphia got back on the winning track with a 28-22 victory.

Hurts was at his best when Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores attacked him with the blitz. The quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes for 233 yards and 2 TDs when the Vikings sent an extra pass rusher. Hurts had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the victory. Overall, Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards.

Article Continues Below

Eagles kept the Vikings from scoring touchdowns

Carson Wentz tried to keep the Vikings in the game against the dangerous Philadelphia pass rush. The Vikings were able to move the ball up and down the field throughout the majority of the encounter, but the Vikings struggled badly when they got into the red zone.

That is usually one of Minnesota's strengths, but not against the Eagles. They were inside the Philadelphia 20 six times, but they only got into the end zone one time. They had to settle for five Will Reichard field goals.

Wentz completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards, but he was intercepted twice and sacked twice. He was also hit on numerous occasions.