Known fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and WWE star Nikki Bella was repping her team, thanks to sportscaster Erin Andrews‘ brand, as they blew out the New York Giants.

Bella posted images on social media of her gameday outfit, which included a white Eagles top and black leggings. She also donned a black Eagles hooded jacket.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” she captioned her post.

💚🦅 Fly Eagles Fly 💋🦅 Off Season Brand | @WEARbyEA pic.twitter.com/iKUYZF2QkM — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily for Bella, the Eagles beat the Giants in their second game in three weeks. They won 38-20, and it wasn't close after the first quarter.

Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes, and Saquon Barkley finally broke out, rushing for 150 yards. He caught and rushed for a touchdown.

The Giants lost the game, but they also lost their star rookie running back, Cam Skattebo. He went down with an ankle injury early, and he did not return.

Who is Eagles fan and WWE star Nikki Bella?

Bella is a longtime WWE Superstar and a famous Eagles fan. While she is not from Philadelphia, she has been a loyal fan of the Eagles for years.

Currently, she is a member of the WWE roster after making her return at the Royal Rumble in February 2025. Bella began a full-fledged return over the summer before the second Evolution PLE.

Since then, she has feuded with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Becky Lynch. She lost to Lynch at Clash in Paris in a match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. It is unclear when she will return for her next feud.

Previously, Bella retired from in-ring action in 2019 due to injuries. However, she came back years later, and she remains part of the main roster. She is a former two-time Divas Champion, and she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 as part of the Bella Twins (with her sister Brie).

In between her WWE stints, Bella embarked on other ventures. She participated in the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.