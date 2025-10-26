The Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be in a bit of trouble in Week 6 when they suffered a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. That was their second consecutive defeat and losing to to their division rivals rubbed the Eagles the wrong way.

The Eagles got back on track with a win over the Minnesota Vikings and they delivered payback to the Giants with a 38-20 victory in their Week 8 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Saquon Barkley tormented the Giants once again. He scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 65-yard run for a touchdown early in the first quarter. He had 14 carries for 150 yards in his most productive game of the season. The All-Pro running back also caught 4 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley explained that the Eagles got some of their motivation from watching the Giants celebrate two weeks ago. “It's always nice to win and it's always nice to beat a division opponent,” Barkley said. “We saw how they celebrated the last time we played them and that played a role, but that kind of motivation only lasts a few minutes. The rest comes down to habits and preparation and that's what leads to our performance.”

Barkley gets plenty of support from Hurts

It wasn't just the play of Barkley that led the Eagles to the victory. Hurts continues to play a dominant role for the Eagles. The quarterback demonstrated he is much more than the master of the tush push as he completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards with 4 touchdowns while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

In addition to his TD pass to Barkley, the threw a pair of scoring passes to tight end Dallas Goedert. Hurts also threw a TD pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

The Giants suffered a brutal blow in the game when prized rookie Cam Skattebo went down with a serious ankle/foot injury. He was forced to leave the game after getting carted off the field.