The Philadelphia Eagles took care of the New York Giants in Week 8, defeating them 38-20. It was probably one of the more dominant wins from the team this season, as both sides of the ball were clicking. Jalen Hurts continued his strong play, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Hurts continued to make the right read almost every time, and he put the Eagles in the best position to score.

After the game, Hurts was asked if he had an answer for how he had been playing lately, and the quarterback had eight words that could scare his future opponents.

“I think the best is yet to come,” Hurts said.

If that's how Hurts really feels, then many people should be worried about the Eagles. Through the first part of the season, they didn't look in sync, more specifically, the offense. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown came out and talked about their lack of targets, and since then, they've been getting the ball fed to them consistently.

Even Saquon Barkley had been struggling for the past few weeks, and he had a breakout game against the Giants, finishing with 150 yards and a touchdown. If the Eagles' offense is starting to take shape, the rest of the league needs to buckle up.

Eagles starting to find a groove

The Eagles have some positives to take from the past few weeks, and they could be getting into a rhythm that helped them win the Super Bowl last season. Dallas Goedert, who scored two touchdowns against the Giants, believes that the Eagles could be hitting their stride.

“Going into a bye with a win is always a really good thing,” Goedert said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “It makes the bye week all the better. But it seems like we're finally getting our groove, played a good game offensively, defensively on a special team today.”​

With the bye week coming up, the Eagles have time to rest up, and hopefully, they can keep that momentum that they have when they come back. They should also be getting some players back from injury, such as Brown, which is a plus for their offense.