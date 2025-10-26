The Philadelphia Eagles fed Dallas Goedert heavily in their 38-20 win over the New York Giants. And now, the tight end has joined a list of elite players at the position.

Goedert caught two touchdown passes in the win, giving him seven for the season. Since 2015, only two other tight ends have caught seven+ touchdowns through the first seven games of the season; Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, via Eagles director of football communication John Gonoude.

Both tight ends are considered two of the best in NFL history. For Goedert to join them with his hot start shows how valuable he is to the Eagles offseason. As they look to defend their Super Bowl title, Goedert will remain a key target for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The tight end's first score came with jut 21 seconds left in the first half. On a six-yard grab, Goedert extended Philadelphia's lead to 21-10. His next touchdown, a 17-yarder to open the fourth quarter, gave the Eagles a 31-13 lead. Goedert only made three catches for 28 yards total, but he proved to be a trustworthy target in scoring situations.

Coming out of Week 8, Goedert has now caught 29 passes for 289 yards and seven touchdowns. Philadelphia's receivers may be more of big play threats, but Goedert's touchdown numbers show his reliability.

The Eagles are now 6-2 on the season and have won two in a row after their two-game losing streak. They'll enter their Week 9 bye week looking to get healthy and recharge. When they return to action against the Green Bay Packers, it wouldn't be shocking to see Hurts look Goedert's way.