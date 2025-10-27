The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the New York Giants 38-20, and tight end Dallas Goedert delivered the message fans needed to hear after catching two touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day. “It seems like we're finally getting our groove.”​ he told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Goedert celebrated the holiday in the best way possible, with two touchdown catches and the dominant victory. When Garafolo reminded him about National Tight Ends Day after the game, Goedert kept it simple.

“I mean, great holiday for the boys. Two touchdowns, couldn't ask for anything more.”​

The interview took a fun turn when offensive tackle Fred Johnson stood behind Goedert during his media session. Goedert quickly acknowledged his teammate's impact, calling him the “honorary tight end” for the day. Johnson's role as an extra blocker proved crucial, helping the Eagles rush for 277 total yards.

With #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (and briefly honorary TE Fred Johnson) on National Tight Ends Day, with two TDs for Goedert in an offense that’s clicking: “It seems like we’re finally getting our groove.” pic.twitter.com/3SZRLooE2v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 27, 2025

Speaking about the ground attack, Goedert couldn't hide his pride. “We haven't been running the ball great, and we did today,” he told Garafolo. Both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby rushed for over 100 yards, making them the first Eagles running back duo to accomplish that feat this season. Barkley finished with 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Bigsby added 104 yards.

The Eagles needed other players to step up without injured star receiver A.J. Brown. Goedert acknowledged this challenge: “Without A.J., we needed to have people to step up. Saquon Tank did that.” He also praised running back Will Shipley's kickoff return work that set up excellent field position throughout the game.​

Garafolo asked Goedert about the contrast between the disappointing loss to the Giants two weeks earlier and entering the bye week with two straight wins. Goedert's response showed real confidence: “Going into a bye with a win is always a really good thing. It makes the bye week all the better. But it seems like we're finally getting our groove, played a good game offensively, defensively on a special team today.”​

The performance sparked an immediate response across social media platforms. Fans recognized the significance of Goedert's timing and what it meant for the Eagles' playoff push.

One passionate supporter captured the perfect storm nature of the performance. @MrGeraldWayne wrote, “Goedert picked the perfect day to remind everyone why he's elite. Two TDs on National Tight Ends Day feels poetic. The Eagles offense looks like it's finally syncing up at the right time.”

Others kept their praise short and direct. @adil_1462 summed up the sentiment: “Goedert showing why he's elite.”

The offensive turnaround didn't go unnoticed either. @bruno13_aco highlighted both the individual and team performance, writing: “Goedert showing up big! Eagles offense looking sharp.”

The Eagles now sit at 6-2 atop the NFC East heading into their bye week. If Goedert's words ring true, the rest of the league should be worried.​