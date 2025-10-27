After suffering a brutal ankle injury in the New York Giants' 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, sudden rookie sensation Cam Skattebo spent his evening in the hospital recovering from surgery.

Fortunately, he didn't have go too long on an empty stomach, as, while stuck at Penn Presbyterian on Monday, Eagles' Director of Gameday Coaching Operations Dom DiSandro stopped by his room with some pizzas and cheesesteaks to make sure the rookie rusher was in good spirits.

“Cam Skattebo had a surprise visitor at Penn Presbyterian on Monday: Eagles Do-it-all Chief of Security Dom DiSandro, who dropped off pizza and cheesesteaks for the Giants rookie while he was still at the Philly hospital after dislocating his ankle on Sunday,” Jeff McLean reported.

Whoa, the Eagles being kind to an opposing player who suffered an injury a day removed from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field giving him a standing ovation? That certainly flies in the face of the team's usual perception.

After the game, Brian Daboll commented on Skattebo's injury, too, noting that the entire team feels bad about what happened to their offensive engine.

“Yeah, feel absolutely terrible for the young man,” Daboll told reporters. “Obviously, saw it looked bad. I know you feel for anybody on your team that goes down and has a really bad injury, and I feel, and I know the players feel the same way about [Giants RB Cam Skattebo].”

With 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. now locked in as the Giants' RB1 for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see if New York can figure out a way to keep their offense going and Jaxson Dart's rookie season a resounding success down the stretch. With Devin Singletary also on the roster and the trade deadline still a few days away, it will be interesting to see how the Giants handle Week 9 and beyond heading towards the November 4 deadline.