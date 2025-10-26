The Philadelphia Eagles advance to a 6-2 record after earning a dominant 38-20 Week 8 win over the New York Giants. Philly's offense was on full display, as the passing game and rushing attack were too much for New York to handle. After the contest, head coach Nick Sirianni made an eye-opening take about the team playing so well without wide receiver AJ Brown.

Sirianni, who is 44 years old, admitted that the Eagles' offense will always be better when Brown is on the field, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WHIP. The fifth-year head coach did say he was happy with the performance from the team, though, and also praised wide receiver Jahan Dotson for stepping up in AJ Brown's absence.

Regardless of who was in, we have a lot of faith in all the wideouts, obviously,” said Sirianni. “Anytime we lose a player like AJ for a game, it changes some things as far as how you go about putting guys in different positions. But naturally, if you have faith in the guys that you have that are backing him up, whether that's a receiver or o-line, you still go about doing what they can do the best. Just putting them in the position to make plays.”

Nick Sirianni on how the offense functioned today with AJ Brown Says the team is always better with AJ but that he has faith in the receivers on the roster. Mentions Jahan Dotson’s big TD: pic.twitter.com/fGLWjrBbED — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 26, 2025

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw four passing touchdowns against the Giants on Sunday. One went to Dotson, another was thrown to Saquon Barkley, and the other two were caught by tight end Dallas Goedert. Additionally, the Eagles' rushing attack was on full display, as Barkley recorded 150 rushing yards and an additional touchdown on the ground, while backup Tank Bigsby reached 109 yards and scored a touchdown of his own.

AJ Brown missed the Week 8 matchup due to a hamstring injury. It was initially believed he was going to play against the Giants. However, it turned out that his hamstring was tightening up just days before kickoff.