After Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1's 24-20 season-opening win, linebacker Nolan Smith was slapped with his own fine. The NFL has fined Smith $11,593 for taunting. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles kicked off the 2025 NFL season on the right foot but it technically came at a price for some of their players.

Smith's fine was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Still, it wasn't just Carter and Smith who were slapped with fines by the NFL. Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett was one of two NFL players fined for hip-drop tackles, as Pelissero also noted.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face the Kansas City Cheifs in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2. Ahead of the rematch, Hurts addressed the significance of facing the Chiefs this early into the regular season, per The Athletic's Zach Berman.

“It's just another opportunity for us. That's how I'm approaching it,” Hurts said. “We've got a long [way to go], we can learn from this past week. We know we're playing a really good team. It's a new team, and we're a new team.”

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter earned his fine by spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The hefty fine was handed down during the week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott,” Schefter reported. “The league also says the game he was ejected for will serve as a one-game suspension. ‘After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,' said Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.”

The Chiefs will host the Eagles in their Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.