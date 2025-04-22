After weeks of debate, questions, and more than a few mock drafts featuring everyone from offensive linemen to edge rushers, safeties, wide receivers, and (almost) every position in between, a consensus appears to have formed around which player the Philadelphia Eagles will draft at 32: Walter Nolen.

Yes, the Eagles need a new edge to replace Josh Sweat, could use a long-term starter at safety, and would be hard-pressed to pass on Colston Loveland if he somehow falls to pick 32. But whether he's there at 32 or the Eagles have to move up a few spots, Nolen has been tabbed the ultimate Howie Roseman guy due to his disruptive nature, his Jalen Carter-esque style, and his ability to play inside or out, creating unique mismatches for Vic Fangio's defense.

Taking part in a special NFL Live mock draft at ESPN, Tim McManus added his voice to the chorus of Nolen-to-Philadelphia supporters, declaring that the Ole Miss rusher could help to replace Milton Williams this fall.

“A big key to the Eagles' success is investing in the trenches. They've selected a lineman in the first round nine times since Howie Roseman took over as general manager in 2010,” McManus wrote. “And they need to beef up their defensive tackle rotation after losing Super Bowl standout Milton Williams in free agency. Nolen would bolster a group headlined by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.”

On paper, it's hard to argue with the consensus on Nolen's fit in Philadelphia. Sure, James Pearce Jr. and Donovan Ezeiruaku are both quality edge options who could be on the board at pick 32, and the Eagles have other needs elsewhere, but Nolen is young, has incredible upside, and is a trench player, which is how Roseman likes to build his teams. Factor in the presence of Carter and Davis, who both draw in incredible gravity as interior presences, and Nolen would have arguably the smoothest transition of any potential landing spot in the NFL, as few other teams boast that kind of talent in the trenches.

Could the Eagles target a more ready-made contributor at a position of need? Sure thing, but Philadelphia has rarely invested first-round capital in a tight end, safety, or guard, and has been successful at developing those players on Day 2 or even later. If they think Nolen can be a difference maker in a way few other prospects in this year's class appear to be, then this decision shouldn't be whether or not to pick the Ole Miss defensive tackle, but rather if they should move up to guarantee he's on the field Week 1.