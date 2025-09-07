The Philadelphia Eagles are awaiting word from the NFL on whether defensive tackle Jalen Carter will face further punishment after being ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the league’s season opener. A fine appears certain, but a suspension remains on the table as the league reviews the incident.

Carter was disqualified before the first snap after an exchange with Prescott during an injury delay. The act was flagged as unsportsmanlike conduct, and referee Shawn Smith later told a pool reporter it was “a non-football act” that warranted ejection. Philadelphia still managed to pull out a 24-20 victory, but the absence of their All-Pro defender was felt as Dallas initially ran the ball effectively.

The league has emphasized sportsmanship as a point of focus this season. At the owners' meetings, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told coaches and executives that there would be zero tolerance for conduct that demeaned the game. Carter’s ejection marked one of the earliest tests of that standard.

League review could shape Eagles’ season

The general vibe around the NFL is that Carter will be fined and possibly suspended. However, history suggests a ban may be unlikely. Players who have been ejected for similar behavior in the past were disciplined financially rather than with missed games. Still, league officials are weighing whether additional action is needed to reinforce the sportsmanship message.

Carter, 24, expressed regret after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” he said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would not discuss possible team discipline, saying any internal matters would remain private.

“I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game,” Sirianni said. “… We’ll go through that, but we’ve got to get better in that scenario. We need that guy on the field. He’s a really good player.”

Carter has already developed into one of Philadelphia’s most dominant players, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors last season. His presence is critical as the Eagles aim to defend their Super Bowl championship. Whether he will be available for their upcoming rematch with Kansas City depends on how the league interprets an incident that has reignited discussion about respect and accountability in the NFL.