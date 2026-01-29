While the Philadelphia Eagles try to get their offensive coaching staff in order, the defense lost one coach to a division rival. And now the speculation about Vic Fangio’s retirement drew a cryptic take from Mike Garafolo, according to a post on X by Anthony Gargano.

“Could Vic Fangio actually retire?

“I haven't seen anything definitive that he's coming back. I haven't seen anything definitive that he's retiring…Nothing would surprise me either way.”

@MikeGarafolo”

Fangio has 25 years of NFL experience as a defensive coordinator and head coach. His days in the top spot weren’t that great, going 19-30 with the Broncos from 2019-21.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio thought about retiring last year

Garafolo said Fangio told people he was out last year. But the 67-year-old Fangio came back to the Eagles for the 2025 season.

“This is a year-by-year type of thing,” Garafolo said. “You didn’t know ’til last year, ’til he showed up and started working again that he was coming back. It’s a possibility like it was last year.”

If Fangio doesn’t come back, whoever fills his role will have plenty of talent to direct. Included in that mix is Cooper DeJean. The young defensive back envisions a different role for himself next season, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

“Yeah, I think just becoming more comfortable on the field was the biggest thing and trusting my preparation and trusting my abilities as a player,” DeJean said last week. “I think as a rookie (in 2024), you see all these guys across from you who you've watched in the NFL. And you might not have that confidence just because it's some big name. But really, everybody's not the same, but everybody's just another football player on the same level that you're on.

“I've grown in understanding that and just my confidence and in my preparation and what I've put into the games each and every week.”

DeJean earned a Pro Bowl spot along with defensive teammates Jalen Carter (tackle), Zack Baun (LB), and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.