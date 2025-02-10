While Brian Westbook seems to have lost touch with reality, Brandon Graham helped the Philadelphia Eagles continue a wild Michigan Super Bowl stat. Also, Jameis Winston had a hyped reaction to A.J. Brown granting his Super Bowl TD celebration request.

Winston asked Brown to do the Cha Cha Slide for his end zone celebration. And for some reason, A.J. Brown did it. Here’s proof.

The Eagles steamrolled the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl 59.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown found the end zone

Now, the next question would seem to be … why? Why is Jameis Winston so fired up over this? What does it matter? It’s as if Winston wants credit for imagining this celebration. Winston apparently wants the focus off of Brown and onto him. And that’s exactly what happens in the aforementioned video.

It’s not like Brown turned into a Super Bowl hero. He caught a miniscule three passes for 43 yards. That’s one more yard than third-string no-name Jahan Dotson got on two catches.

Hooray for Brown! Hooray for Jameis “I don’t have a dog in this hunt, but look at me” Winston.

As for Brown, his journey on the football field is complete, according to his post on X.

I’m a Super Bowl Champion Forever!!!

And the Tennessee Titans are not. But at least the Titans have more of a claim to this title than Winston. That’s because they traded (“gave”) Brown to the Eagles.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell called it one of the worst mistakes in the NFL for the decade, according to espn.com.

“First, the Titans didn't seem to show much interest in extending Brown's contract, with the wideout suggesting the offer from the organization ranged between $16 million and $20 million per year,” Barnwell wrote. “On Day 1 of the draft in April, the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles, who gave him a four-year, $100 million contract as part of the deal.

“The Titans used the first-round pick they got from the Eagles to draft Brown's replacement in (Treylon) Burks, whose size and physicality drew pre-draft comparisons to Brown. That hasn't played out in reality, as injuries and inconsistent play have limited Burks to 699 receiving yards over the past two-plus seasons in Nashville. Brown? Just the 3,898 receiving yards for him.”