Ex-Philadelphia Eagles star running back Brian Westbrook had nothing but praises for his former NFL team following Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday.

Westbrook, who played for the Eagles from the 2002 season to the 2009 campaign, said that he expected the final score to be “35 to 30” but, just like most other people, was surprised to see how easily the Eagles handled their business versus the supposedly indestructible Chiefs (h/t Dianna Russini of The Athletic).

Westbrook gave props to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Philly's stop unit which did “a great job all year long, getting turnovers, getting stops,” while also saying that the team's 40-22 win over Kansas City was the “culmination” of that greatness on that side of the field all season long.

Eagles legend showers 2024 Philly team with praises

So good were the Eagles in his eyes that Westbrook said Philadelphia's 2024 version is the best ever in terms of talent.

“From player zero to player 53, absolutely,” Westbrook answered when asked by Russini if “this is the most talented roster” Philly has ever assembled. “I mean, so much talent across the board.”

Expand Tweet

Before he got to that point, Westbrook mentioned the huge role Super Bowl 59 Most Valuable Player Jalen Hurts played in the Eagles' success amid the incredible 2024 season from Saquon Barkley.

“I saw the quarterback that we know, and he's a guy that, you know, he hasn't taken a lot of credit because Saquon has done his thing, but when asked upon if he can get it done, then he did it tonight,” Westbrook said.

Hurts was steady for the Eagles in New Orleans, passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 17-of-22 completions while racking up 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Westbrook, a two-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, also admired the team's leadership from the coach down to the players.

“They have great leaders. Starts with the coach, how he assembled his team. Nick Sirianni continues to coach his team. Look at the leaders of his team: Lane [Johnson], Saquon, Jalen, looking to defense a lot. I'm talking about Brandon Graham, some of these young guys that continue to get it done. You look in the backline, they have [Darius] Slay, [C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They have so many people that get it done. They have leaders. Then they have young guys that continue to get it done,” added Westbrook.

The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season and defeated the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders in the playoffs before putting up an unforgettable performance in Super Bowl 59.