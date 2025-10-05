Will AJ Brown be moved again this season? That's the question that many fans are asking after this week. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver made his frustration known with a series of subtweets and omments to the media. It's led fans to wonder if Brown might be traded due to his dissatisfaction with the Eagles offense.

While Brown's intentions are not clear, it seems like Philadelphia's stance on a potential AJ Brown trade is quite clear. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo's report, the door is closed on the Eagles trading the star wide receiver to any team. Even though the Eagles could get an package like the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons, the front office doesn't think it's worth it.

“That's why when teams called in the offseason to inquire about trading for Brown, they were told, ‘No chance,'” Rapoport and Garofolo reported. “It's also why any potential trade with the Nov. 4 deadline approaching is considered extremely unlikely, sources say.”

Brown has also expressed his desire to stay in Philly. In a recent media appearance, the Eagles wide receiver reiterated that his frustrations stem from his desire for “his home” to be great.

“Absolutely,” Brown said. “This is my home, you know? I did it to myself. But this is my home, man. I love it here. But you just see frustration because obviously we want to be great and most definitely I want to be great, as well.”

Through four games this season, Brown just has 14 catches for 151 yards for the Eagles. A bulk of those yards came in their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams, where they rode Brown's hot hand for the comeback win. Outside of that game, though, Brown's output has been severely underwhelming.

While Brown has had some drops in the last week, most of his issues stem from his usage, or lack thereof. We'll see if the offense will make some changes in their game against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.