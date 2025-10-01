One of the big storylines so far for the Philadelphia Eagles amid their undefeated season has been the lack of targets for wide receiver AJ Brown, who recently voiced his displeasure with a not-so-cryptic tweet. Brown has indeed received less targets this year than a traditional number one wide receiver would be accustomed to, with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles being accused by fans of running a vanilla offense.

One person who isn't on board with Brown's public display of discontent is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recently took to the New Heights podcast to relay his thoughts.

“It comes to that relationship with I got with the quarterback. I feel like whenever I was searching for more opportunities in a game, I would just after every single rep in practice, after every single conversation in the meeting rooms about a certain play,” said Kelce. “I’d go up to Pat or go up to the coaches and make sure they know I’m on the same page as them. I think that’s always a better option in my mind.”

Kelce also spoke on how bizarre it is that these issues are occurring as the Eagles continue to steamroll the rest of the NFL.

“It’s also really hard for me to get mad when we’re winning,” said Kelce. “I don’t find that energy or that feeling in me if we’re winning, if we’re having success, if we’re putting up points, if we’re winning football games.”

A strange situation for the Eagles

Article Continues Below

As Kelce referenced, the Philadelphia Eagles have been winning games this year despite not having their best wide receiver fully engaged.

Philadelphia most recently picked up a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just a week after coming back in epic fashion to defeat the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles now sit at 4-0 on the young season, looking to defend their Super Bowl title from a year ago.

The Eagles will next take the field on Sunday afternoon at home against the Denver Broncos.