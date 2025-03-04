The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago, and now they are hoping to have a big offseason to run it back in 2026. The Eagles are obviously already loaded with talent, but there have been some rumors floating around about them adding more. One name to pay attention to is Myles Garrett. Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and the Eagles have been mentioned as a potential destination for the star defensive end.

Myles Garrett has been in the NFL since 2017, and he has spent his entire career with the Browns. He was the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has now been in the league for eight seasons. There have been rumblings about the Eagles being his next team, but ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't think that it is a realistic possibility for Philadelphia.

“Again we’re talking again about things that gain steam and traction, here’s another one, Myles Garrett to the Eagles,” Adam Schefter said. “Now look could this eventually wind up happening? Sure anything could happen in the NFL. Is there any traction to it now? No there is not. It's fun to talk about, it's fun to imagine, but I want to point out some basic facts. The Philadelphia Eagles can't afford to resign Josh Sweat or Milton Williams, they're going to leave.”

Schefter does bring up a lot of good points. At the end of the day, the Eagles have to be able to afford all of these players, and Garrett is going to be an expensive one. Do they really have enough money for all of that?

“How are you resigning all these top picks and making Myles Garrett the highest paid defensive player in football, it’s not realistic, it’s not viable,” Schefter added.

Who knows where Garrett will end up next season, but he is going to make his next team very happy. Since coming into the NFL, Garrett has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the league, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet. In his eight seasons with the Browns, he has racked up double digits sacks in every season except for his rookie year. His career high is 16, which he achieved in 2021 and 2022, and he has finished with 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Myles Garrett is poised for more success in his career, and he clearly wants to play for a team that is a consistent contender. The Eagles are an option, but it might not be as realistic as people think it is.