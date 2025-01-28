The Super Bowl matchup is set! The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet up with everything on the line. These two teams met in the Super Bowl just two years ago, and the Chiefs won a thriller. Kansas City followed that championship up with another in 2024, and now they have a chance to earn a three-peat if they can knock off the Eagles again. These teams have been two of the best all season long, and this is expected to be a close battle. If the Eagles are going to pull it out, they will need a big performance from star running back Saquon Barkley.

Saquon Barkley had a massive game last weekend as the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with a dominant win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. The Commanders made it interesting for a while, but Barkley and the Eagles were ultimately too much. Barkley finished the game with 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He simply couldn't be stopped.

The Commanders were keeping things close for a while as they had good responses throughout the first three quarters when it looked like the Eagles were going to pull away. Washington was in a hole when the game went to the fourth as they were down 34-23, but they were still in it. The Eagles outscored the Commanders 21-0 in the final quarter, however, and they went on to win the game 55-23. Now, the Eagles are one win away from capturing the Super Bowl.

In the AFC, we saw a much closer matchup. This game had all the hype surrounding it as it was another edition of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Once again, it was Mahomes and the Chiefs getting the best of Allen and the Bills.

The NFC Championship ended up being a blowout, but the AFC Championship was tight throughout. The Chiefs led 21-10 in the first half and they were in control of the game, but the Bills had a good response as they scored the next two touchdowns of the game. They failed two-point conversions after both of them, but they still led 22-21.

At the end of the day, it was the Chiefs that made the winning plays late in the game. Kansas City scored to make it 29-22 after a controversial turnover on downs, but the Bills had a response to tie it. However, when Buffalo got the ball back down 32-29 with a chance to win it, they couldn't get it done. The Chiefs survived for a 32-29 win

Now, the Super Bowl matchup is set, and it is expected to be a good one. Saquon Barkley is certainly one of the most important players in this game, and here are three predictions for his performance:

Saquon Barkley will rush for 100 yards

Saquon Barkley is having an incredible year, and in the biggest game of the season, he is going to get his opportunity to shine. The Eagles are going feed Barkley early and often in this one, and it's hard to imagine any team slowing him down at this point. The Chiefs do have a much better defense than the Commanders, but Barkley is still bound to bust a couple big runs, and he will end up with over 100 rushing yards when all is said and done.

Saquon Barkley will score multiple touchdowns

The Commanders have one of the worst run defenses in the country, and the Eagles knew that they would be able to exploit that. They gave the ball to Saquon Barkley and he did the rest. He ended up scoring three touchdowns in that game, and he will have multiple scores in the Super Bowl as well. He is as reliable as they get, and when the Eagles are in the red zone, Barkley will get his touches. He might not score three on this Chiefs D, but he will score at least two.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will win 24-20

Behind a big game from Saquon Barkley, the Eagles will get revenge this time around on the Chiefs. This one feels like a toss-up as both of these teams are elite and the game is obviously being played at a neutral site. It could go either way, but the Chiefs have to lose a close game at some point, right? The Eagles get it done, 24-20.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.

NFL Playoffs recap

We now have our Super Bowl matchup set, and we will have a champion crowned in less than two weeks. Both the Eagles and Chiefs are certainly two of the most deserving teams in the league, and let's take a look at how they got to this point.

The Eagles are the two seed in the NFC, so they did not get a bye in the first round and they had to play during Wild Card weekend. Philadelphia hosted the Green Bay Packers and they ended up pulling away for a 22-10 win.

Kansas City got their run started in the Divisional round as they hosted the Houston Texans. The Texans put up a good fight on the road against the one seed, but the Chiefs were ultimately too much as they earned a 23-14 win.

Philadelphia punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by taking down the Los Angeles Rams. That one came right down to the wire as the Rams were in position to win the game, but the Eagles got a stop deep in their own territory to seal it.

We all saw what happened this past weekend as the Eagles cruised past the Commanders and the Chiefs outlasted the Bills in another incredible dogfight. Now, there is one week off between the conference championship round and the Super Bowl, but it won't be long at all before we know who the kings of the NFL are in 2025.