The Philadelphia Eagles fan base has long been known for its intense and passionate energy, and they didn’t hold back during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In a game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles, the crowd made their feelings clear—not just toward the Chiefs but also toward pop megastar Taylor Swift.

Swift, attending the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, made an appearance on the stadium’s jumbotron during the first quarter. Instead of receiving a warm welcome, the crowd erupted into a loud chorus of boos, a reaction that seemed to catch Swift off guard as she briefly double-taked at the screen.

The reaction from Eagles fans wasn’t entirely unexpected. With the Chiefs making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years, NFL fans across the country have voiced frustration over Kansas City’s dominance, officiating controversies, and growing fatigue with the team’s success. The boos were already loud and clear when the Chiefs took the field, setting the tone for what would be a hostile environment in New Orleans.

Taylor Swift is ready for Super Bowl 59, cheering on Travis Kelce

While Swift has been a fixture at Chiefs games this season, her presence has drawn a polarizing response from football fans. Some embrace the added spotlight she brings to the sport, while others argue that her appearances distract from the game itself. Given that Philadelphia fans are notoriously vocal, it wasn’t surprising that they let Swift hear their discontent.

Swift appeared on the jumbotron immediately after actors and comedians Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd, both of whom received more positive reactions from the crowd. Sandler and Rudd, known for their long-standing connections to sports and their relatable comedic presence, didn’t face the same level of boos that Swift endured.

Though Swift’s reception at the Superdome was harsh, she has consistently been a supportive presence at Chiefs games, traveling internationally to watch Kelce play, including making highly publicized trips from her “Eras Tour” concerts to catch key matchups. This marked her second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, and she seemed unfazed despite the reaction.

Whether the boos were driven by Chiefs fatigue, Eagles fan loyalty, or Swift’s massive presence in the NFL world, one thing is clear—her presence at games continues to spark conversation. However, it’s unlikely the negativity will faze either Swift or the Chiefs, who have thrived under scrutiny and hostile environments throughout their championship run.

With the Chiefs focused on their Super Bowl performance and Swift firmly in Kelce’s corner, the reaction from the Eagles' fan base likely won’t change her commitment to showing up for her team—no matter the crowd’s response.