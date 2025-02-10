With all eyes of the sports world focused on Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, there is even more magnification placed on every fan's favorite discussion point: the officiating.

FOX Color Analyst Tom Brady — who knows a thing or seven about these kinds of games — expressed his disagreements with the referees in the first quarter of the game. The first play that Brady did not concur with came on the very first drive of the game. At fourth and two, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. But the flags flew, and Brown was called for offensive pass interference, resulting in a 10-yard-penalty and forcing Philadelphia to punt.

“Let the players play,” expressed Brady. “I don't like that call.”

Later on in the first quarter, during the Eagles' second offensive drive of the game on a third and five play, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was called for unnecessary roughness on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, resulting in 15 yards and an automatic first down.

“I don't like that one either,” said Brady. I just think you throw the ball high and he (Goedert) barely gets hit by the defense (McDuffie).”

As long as there are humans involved in anything, there will always be room for error and scrutiny. In a game on the biggest stage, however, anything that may be questionable is automatically thrusted into the limelight of discussion. And when you hear someone of Brady's stature talk about it, it certainly makes you think about it a little more.

Now that the first quarter questionable calls have passed, the Eagles have emerged on top. They hold a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter. While it's hard to count out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Eagles aren't backing down in the slightest. Both sides are hoping an errant call doesn't cost them further.