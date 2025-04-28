Following a season that ended in the most ideal way, raising the Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to run it back in 2025-26. One question surrounding the Eagles has been the status of tight end Dallas Goedert's future with the team.

With the NFL Draft in the books, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave an update on Goedert's status with the team after they did not select a tight end.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak,” Roseman said via ESPN. “Obviously, as we go forward, we're going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further.”

Goedert was the Eagles' leading receiver during their Super Bowl run. He caught 17 passes throughout the playoffs, totaling 215 yards and one touchdown.

While Goedert's future with the Eagles is uncertain, his contributions to the Eagles' recent success cannot be ignored.

Eagles' first-round pick receives high grade

With the 2025 NFL Draft behind them, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to land a highly graded haul. Their headline pick was Alabama football linebacker Jahaad Campbell, who they selected with the No. 31 overall pick.

Campbell received an A from Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“The Eagles managed to get a player, by trading up one spot to No. 31, in Campbell who was expected to go much higher in the first round,” Frank wrote. “Campbell, coming off shoulder surgery, gives the Eagles value as both an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher. In other words, he can − and will − play anywhere.”

An intriguing selection made by the Eagles was Ty Robinson, a defensive tackle out of Nebraska football who Philadelphia added in the fourth round.

“Robinson doesn't necessarily fit what the Eagles are looking for in a defensive tackle,” Frank wrote. “At 288 pounds, Robinson is a bit undersized. He also spent six seasons at Nebraska. But Robinson did have 7 sacks last season and was third-team All Big Ten as a senior. He played fullback at times, saying the Cornhuskers scored on 7 of the 8 times he lined up as a blocker.”

Additionally, Frank believes Texas football offensive tackle Cameron Williams could be a good developmental piece for the Eagles.

“Williams, who's 6-6, 317 pounds, started all 15 games last season at right tackle, and was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's top offensive lineman,” Frank wrote. “But the NFL's scouting service rates him as having subpar bend and foot quickness, which could explain why he fell to the sixth round. Perhaps that can be taught.”