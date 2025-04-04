Oh, the quarterback decisions the Pittsburgh Steelers must make. Will they draft one? Will they sign Aaron Rodgers? Regardless of that drama, here are three players the Steelers must avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Some weird scenarios could impact the Steelers’ first-round choice. What if quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 21?

Yes, the Steelers have more needs than the quarterback position. They also need running back help along with additions at the safety and offensive tackle positions. When it comes to their turn to pick in Round 1, they should not stray from those needs.

Steelers should avoid DT Kenneth Grant

At 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds, the powerful Michigan product could force the Steelers to take an extra look if he is still on the board at No. 21.

He brings an “enormous, wide frame” to the field that allows him to occupy multiple blockers, according to Pro Football Network.

“Kenneth Grant is one of the most explosive defensive tackle prospects over 330 lbs to enter the NFL Draft,” PFN wrote. “He fits into a rare player category with a high-level blend of size, speed, and power. (Also,) his lower body strength is enough to demand significant attention from opposing offensive lines on a snap-to-snap basis.”

And here’s the kind of thing that makes any team, not just the Steelers, give strong consideration to Grant.

“What makes Grant especially dangerous is that he also has the awareness and hand usage to shed blockers against the run,” Joe DeLeone wrote. “Ultimately, Grant has the upside of becoming one of the best run defenders in the NFL and producing as a pass rusher. His active hands and burst make him an overwhelming matchup for most interior offensive linemen.”

But the problem comes from the quarterback and running back positions. If draft day comes and the Steelers still don’t have a quarterback better than Mason Rudolph on their roster, they probably have to take Jaxson Dart here. Or Sanders if he falls.

And even if they do sign Rodgers, they need to look at running back before defensive tackle.

It’s also a pass on DT Walter Nolen

We’ve already looked into the reasons why the Steelers can’t afford to beef up their defensive line in Round 1.

But Nolen is a double ‘no’ because he’s a defensive lineman and he doesn’t draw the same rave reviews of Grant. The Mississippi product is 6-4 and 296 pounds with flaws. But there are plenty of good things that might catch the Steelers’ eyes, according to PFN.

“Although only 21 years old, Nolen has shown improvement as a technician over the years, which has helped him make better use of his freakish combination of speed and power,” Jacob Infante wrote. “He still has some more development to do, but he has shown that he’s coachable. And that’s an important trait for future success.

“With an NFL-ready frame and in-game athleticism that’s well above average for his position, Nolen figures to be an early-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Given his improvement in his junior year and his physical upside, it would not at all be surprising to see him end up selected in Round 1 come April.”

Steelers shouldn’t pick OT Jonah Savaiinaea

After waiting through 62 picks after their Round 1 selection, the Steelers won’t be able to get picky. They will likely need to get a running back or quarterback in this spot and should have interesting ones from which to choose.

Therefore, they need to pass on the offensive line at this point. That includes the Arizona product. It might be tempting because of his size at 6-5 and 336 pounds and potentially still hanging around in Round 3. Savaiinaea’s versatility makes him more attractive to NFL teams. PFF projects him to move to a guard position.

“A sturdy, well-built offensive lineman with a powerful anchor, Savaiinaea does a good job of keeping his pads low and his weight underneath him,” Jacob Infante wrote. “Though he’s primarily experienced as a zone-run blocker, he has enough gap experience to project into that kind of system, too. He also has a strong upper body and keeps a wide base as a blocker.

“Savaiinaea’s inside-outside versatility should help him, as he could realistically step in as a starter right away at whichever position his NFL team needs him at the most. He’s a plug-and-play starter who could be a good tackle or a great guard.”

Good stuff, but this isn’t the right fit for the Steelers.6.

Pittsburgh probably needs to lock down Aaron Rodgers. This would allow them to get a running back in Round 1, and they could try to hit a third-round home run and get their quarterback of the future. He could learn under Rodgers in 2025 and take over in 2026.