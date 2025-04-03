The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find their quarterback of the future. Pittsburgh is flirting with the idea of adding Aaron Rodgers as a bridge quarterback for the 2025 season. One NFL insider believes the Steelers could make a shocking selection during the 2025 NFL Draft to find their next franchise quarterback.

ESPN's Field Yates spoke about Pittsburgh's surprising QB decision in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft during a recent interview.

Field Yates: “Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent. Yes, he is certainly more likely to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers than any other NFL team but until the ink is dry, I am not saying this is a certainty. On top of that Aaron Rodgers will be 42 at the end of the season,” Yates said, via First Draft on ESPN. “I don’t need to ask you whether you think Aaron Rodgers is still this peak NFL quarterback, the answer is clearly not. He is a solid starter for Pittsburgh, you have to have an eye towards the future. Jaxson Dart gives you an eye towards the future.”

Yates made it clear that Pittsburgh should draft a quarterback in the draft even if they manage to sign QB Aaron Rodgers.

The problem for Pittsburgh is that the 2025 draft class is thin at the quarterback position. Cam Ward is the only consensus first-round quarterback, with opinion mixed on Shedeur Sanders as the next best option. There is a steep drop in talent from Sanders to a player like Dart.

As a result, it is a stretch to assume that Pittsburgh will want to use their first-round pick on a questionable quarterback.

It is also worth noting that Pittsburgh may not want to make the same mistake they made with Kenny Pickett back in 2022.

Steelers hit with Hard Knocks warning because of Aaron Rodgers

The NFL may take full advantage of Pittsburgh if they do sign QB Aaron Rodgers.

One NFL executive believes the NFL may choose the Steelers for Hard Knocks if they end up landing Rodgers.

“Rodgers with Pickens and DK, if it's not ‘Hard Knocks,' it had better be,” an exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “I can't think of a worse combination for all this to play out.”

The NFL recently adjusted the rules for Hard Knocks eligibility, which makes it a remote possibility that this executive is on to something.

Under the old rules, Pittsburgh would be exempt from Hard Knocks because of their playoff berth during the 2024 season.

It is hard to argue that the Steelers would make excellent television on Hard Knocks.