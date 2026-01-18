Former NFL star, JJ Watt is sharing his honest opinion about the moment Aaron Rodgers had in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room after learning Mike Tomlin would be stepping down as the head coach.

The emotional moment was shared to press by those in the locker room where Watt believes should have been kept as a private. Rodgers reportedly was sobbing while he said “sorry” and other teammates were struggling with the news per Mike DeFabo at The Athletic. T.J. Watt, J.J.'s younger brother, was reportedly saying “no” with tears. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was practically “hyperventilating,” as Tomlin shared the news. Porter Jr. has known the coach since he was a child.

“Feels like this moment could have stayed in the meeting room,” J.J. wrote in his post on X.

Many fans were in agreement with Watt, whose brother T.J. Watt is on the Steelers.

“That's not great reporting. That was a deeply personal moment between two men that did not need to be broadcast for everyone to know,” one fan reacted.

