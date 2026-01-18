Mike Tomlin's wife is now speaking out amid her husband's shocking departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers last week after the Steelers Wild Card playoff loss against the Houston Texans. Tomlin was the head coach for the franchise for 19 seasons.

Tomlin's wife, Kiya Winston, wrote a touching response about her husband's dedication to the Steelers and the impact he has had on the league. “As many of you are aware, my husband has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” she began her post on social media alongside family photos and snapshots of him throughout his career. “I want to take a moment to share something from my heart.”

“I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished, both on and off the field,” she continued of her husband, whom she has been married to for almost 30 years. “Over the past few days, the messages and testimonies shared by current and former players — the men who knew him best — have been deeply moving. They’ve affirmed what I’ve always known to be true about his purpose and character.”

Kiya Winston on Mike Tomlin's impact on players and

Winston shared that one of Tomlin's lasting impact will come from the players themselves. ”From the very beginning, his purpose was clear: to help young men become great individuals. Coaching and fatherhood became the avenues through which he lived out that calling,” she wrote.

“To me, the men who passed through his locker rooms over more than 30 years of coaching, our own children, and the hundreds of young people across the region he personally poured into — that is his true legacy.They are his coaching tree, and that is the achievement we are most proud of,” she added.

Article Continues Below

Tomlin, who is known for his infamous sayings, has t-shirts made by Winston to “capture the lessons, discipline, and mindset that shaped so many lives.”

Kiya Winston thanks Pittsburgh on behalf of Mike Tomlin

Lastly, she thanked Pittsburgh for welcoming her family, “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT, YOUR WORDS OF KINDNESS, AND THE WARM RECEPTION OUR FAMILY HAS RECEIVED OVER THE LAST 19 YEARS.”

Tomlin shared that he would be leaving the Steelers, but it is not clear where his next path will take him. He has already been reportedly scouted by broadcast networks, but as of now, he has been taking the time to support his family, including his daughter's gymnastics meet over the weekend.