Ohio State wide receiver got most of the attention this season, but let's not forget about Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka was one of the best WRs in college football as he finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in two out of his four seasons with the Buckeyes, and he should be able to find success at the next level as well. Egbuka is expected to come off the board early when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, and Mel Kiper thinks that he could be a good fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are a solid team, but they need more explosive weapons on offense. Emeka Egbuka can provide that with his speed and pass-catching ability.

“There is word that he could run in the 4.4 range,” Mel Kiper said of Egbuka during an episode of First Draft Podcast. “Or he has, he will and he can. If he runs in that 4.4 – 4.5 range Emeka Egbuka is going in the first round, and maybe in the middle of the first round. The great fit for him, if you say great fit, Pittsburgh Steelers. They have had diva receivers right, they’ve always had that. This guy is the opposite of that.”

Egbuka is not only the type of player that is going to excel on the field, but he isn't someone that you have to worry about having issues off the field. That can be rare in the NFL, and the Steelers need receivers like that.

“He is the ultimate professional, all business, experience, you can count on him,” Kiper continued. “You talk about quarterbacks, first one in, last one out, who is the great leader, who sets the tone, who does everybody go to for knowledge and information, and everything you need to be a great football player. Emeka Egbuka is that guy.”

Emeka Egbuka has had an outstanding college career as he hauled in 205 receptions for 2,868 yards during his four-year career. Egbuka also finished with 24 touchdowns.

Egbuka also knows how to win as he wrapped up his college career with a national championship. The Buckeyes were good in all four seasons that Egbuka was with the team, but they never won anything significant until this past year. Egbuka went out a national champion, and having someone that has experience winning big at the college level is always a plus.

It's going to be interesting to see where Egbuka lands when the NFL Draft rolls around in April. He is one of the top WRs in the draft, and the Steelers could use a playmaker like him to help jumpstart the offense.