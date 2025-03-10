The NFL free agency period is heating up on the first day where teams are allowed to talk to players on the open market. As a result, it is a complete frenzy as every organization seeks improvement heading into the upcoming season.

That mania has reached a fever pitch when it comes to offensive linemen. It's very difficult to find big guys up front in free agency, and that group has become absolutely crucial if you want to build a contender. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. is one of the very few starters that are available, and some fans may be shocked at what his contract looks like according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The biggest surprise of the day could be what Steelers free agent OT Dan Moore Jr. fetches on the open market. Buzz is growing that his market is red hot, with his price tag continuing to rise,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “One source said ‘$20M a year' is a possibility for Steelers free agent OT Dan Moore Jr.”

Offensive linemen in this market are bound to get more than what they may be worth on the surface because of the value of the position and the perceived weakness of this free agent class.

The two best offensive linemen who were expected to be on the market didn't even make it to the free agent period. Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is going back to Baltimore on a new contract and the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith to keep him around.

As a result, Moore may be one of the best offensive linemen on the market despite not playing at an extremely high level over the last few seasons. However, with the need at the position around the NFL, teams could be willing to make a bet that he can give them competent play at one of the game's most crucial spots.