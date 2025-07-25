The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2017, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in last season's NFL Wild Card playoffs. Overall, it was another disappointing end to a promising season. After signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract, there is some hope in Pittsburgh. But with all eyes on Rodgers, it's easy to forget the other playmakers. The Steelers' running backs may ultimately dictate the team's success. If Jaylen Warren can take his game to the next level, he could become the Steelers' breakout player.

The starting job officially belongs to Warren after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, all the pressure is on the 26-year-old to deliver in his fourth season. After backing up Harris for three seasons, this is his chance to show the world he can be the Steelers' pivotal player.

Much will hinge on a shaky offensive line. Many still view the offensive line as the team's weakness.

Yet, they are returning four of five starters from last season. Warren will have the benefit of running behind a group that has at least one year of playing together. Significantly, this is a benefit, as a cohesive and strong chemistry will be established.

Pittsburgh was not bad at running the ball, ranking 12th in rushing yards per game. But they were slightly worse at scoring touchdowns, ranking 19th. Warren played in 15 games, running 120 times for 511 yards and one touchdown while catching 38 passes for 310 yards. However, it was down from the previous season, when he had 149 rushes for 784 yards and four touchdowns while catching 61 passes for 370 yards. His metrics were down, too, as he averaged just 4.3 yards per carry last season compared to 5.3 the previous season.

If Warren wishes to become the Steelers' running back who takes the reins and thrives, he must improve those numbers. Now, he gets the chance to show what he can do. But is he ready to take the role, and will he be able to run behind a questionable offensive line? That is not the only thing that might be at play here.

Having a better quarterback might help Warren and the Steelers' running backs. However, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy still must do his part. If Warren struggles to gain traction during the first or second downs, it makes third down longer for Rodgers. Thus, this is what makes Warren's role pivotal.

Jaylen Warren could become the Steelers' breakout player by running wild

Warren did not have a good PFF grade, and it accurately reflected the course of his season. However, there is potential for a bounce-back, especially with a starting role secured. Yet, his starting role is not entirely secure, especially after the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson. Warren was an undrafted rookie in 2022, and he will have to do everything to maintain his starting role. Becoming the Steelers' breakout player could help.

Warren profiles as a smooth and patient runner. Additionally, he has excellent vision, and his footwork has been impeccable, as evidenced by his ability to make multiple sharp cuts during his three seasons. Warren has also been great out of the backfield, catching passes on checkdowns and thriving on swing routes. Furthermore, he is very explosive after the play, and that gives Rodgers a great option if he cannot find his receivers. While he does not have top-end speed, Warren is fast enough to get past linebackers and run to the outside. Also, his jukes and spin moves are solid.

Warren is a smaller running back, which raises concerns among football experts about whether he can handle 20 carries per game. Additionally, he has not been the best at pass protection, which limits him. Warren can also be indecisive at the line of scrimmage, and that has affected a lot of his rushes over the past three seasons.

Warren is not yet a Pro-Bowl player, as he has not taken the ball and run with it. However, this could be the chance for him to show the Steelers what he can do with more reps. The belief in Pittsburgh is that Warren has all the tools to make it as an NFL starter. Even after drafting Johnson, the Steelers still maintained that Warren is the starting running back. For now, the job is his to lose, and his performance will make or break the Steelers' chances of advancing past the Wild Card round. If he can succeed with Rodgers, they might achieve their goal of getting to the Super Bowl.