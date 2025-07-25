The hype is building around the Pittsburgh Steelers after the front office managed to sign Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, nobody is more excited than head coach Mike Tomlin, as he couldn't hide his excitement watching their connection in training camp.

During a press conference with media members, Tomlin wore a big smile on his face when fielding a question about Rodgers and Metcalf. The 53-year-old head coach admitted that the special connection he's seeing is something he has expected all summer long.

“That's what I anticipated,” said Tomlin when talking about Rodgers and Metcalf. “I'm not gonna go Pat Riley, [but] that's what I envisioned all summer.”

Mike Tomlin likely has some high expectations for Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and the Steelers this season. He's never had a losing record throughout his career, and many expect that to continue in the 2025-26 campaign. Especially considering Rodgers is an upgrade over Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, while Metcalf is viewed as an upgrade to George Pickens at wide receiver.

Rodgers, who is 41 years old, is potentially playing the final year of his career with the Steelers. His time spent with the New York Jets was a bit of a disappointment, but the veteran quarterback still displayed solid production that any team would love to have, especially Mike Tomlin. Aaron Rodgers ended last season with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while owning a 63.0% completion percentage.

As for Metcalf, the 27-year-old wide receiver was surprisingly traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers. He brings a ton of versatility to an offense that's been lacking in recent years. Mike Tomlin will probably love the performances DK Metcalf will bring to the table for Pittsburgh. Metcalf will hope to bounce back from a down season after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 66 receptions, 992 receiving yards, and five touchdowns (career-low).

