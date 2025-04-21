The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t traditionally been known for headline-grabbing moves or high-risk decisions. However, 2025 has brought a noticeable shift. With a front office finally showing a more aggressive hand, the Steelers are no longer waiting for success—they’re going after it. The high-profile trade for DK Metcalf didn’t just make waves—it marked the beginning of a bold new era in Pittsburgh. Now comes the critical task: constructing a roster through the draft that can match that ambition and deliver sustained success.

2025 Offseason Recap

There’s no shortage of changes in Pittsburgh’s offense this offseason. However, the moves signal a team trending in the right direction. The acquisition of DK Metcalf instantly upgrades the passing attack. He pairs with George Pickens to form one of the most explosive wideout duos in the league. Pickens, in particular, stands to benefit as defenses can no longer key in on him alone.

The big question, of course, is who will be throwing them the ball. Sure, the quarterback picture remains unclear. However, all signs continue to suggest that Aaron Rodgers’ drawn-out free agency could ultimately land him in the Steel City. That possibility looms large. Meanwhile, the Steelers retained Jaylen Warren with a tender offer. That's a savvy move with Najee Harris now suiting up for the Chargers. Warren figures to be a key contributor no matter who’s under center.

Defensively, the Steelers remain strong. The hope is that the offensive upgrades can balance the scales. If the quarterback situation resolves as many anticipate, this team could mirror the success they enjoyed early last season. One thing’s for certain: the Steelers are building with intent. The 2025 NFL Draft is where their vision will start to take shape.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Pittsburgh Steelers will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 21: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Few prospects in this class embody the Steelers’ defensive DNA quite like Jalon Walker. The Georgia standout brings elite range, natural instincts, and high-end leadership. Walker is the type of defender who can do it all: blitz, drop into coverage, and serve as the quarterback of the defense. He has the makings of a Day 1 difference-maker. In an AFC North loaded with athletic quarterbacks and complex offenses, adding a multi-dimensional linebacker like Walker isn’t just smart—it’s essential.

Round 3, Pick 83: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

Yes, the Steelers' offensive line showed signs of improvement last season. That said, it remains far from a finished product. That’s where Jonah Savaiinaea comes in. The massive Arizona lineman brings a nasty streak needed to hold up in the physical AFC North trenches. Sure, he was primarily a right tackle in college. However, he projects as a guard early in his NFL career, offering valuable position flexibility. Savaiinaea gives Pittsburgh long-term depth and a potential starter who can protect whoever lines up under center.

Round 4, Pick 123: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

This is where Pittsburgh takes a calculated gamble. Will Howard, who transferred to Ohio State and thrived under Ryan Day, saw his draft stock rise. That's thanks to improved mechanics, a strong arm, and surprising mobility. Yes, he’s still a work in progress. That said, Howard brings intriguing upside. He doesn’t need to start right away, but in a room that includes many question marks, Howard represents a smart developmental option.

Round 5, Pick 156: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

The Steelers' defense has leaned heavily on Minkah Fitzpatrick in recent years. It’s time to give him some support. Billy Bowman Jr. is a high-energy safety with the ability to contribute right away on special teams. His addition bolsters the team’s depth and allows the defense to be more creative with its back-end personnel.

Round 6, Pick 185: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

It’s no secret the Steelers have had ongoing issues with offensive line depth. Emery Jones Jr. could be a late-round solution with starter potential. Sure, his tape was inconsistent at times. However, the raw tools are undeniably NFL-caliber. Pittsburgh can afford to be patient with him, grooming him as a swing tackle who might one day develop into a fixture in the starting five.

Round 7, Pick 229: Kitan Crawford, S/Returner, Nevada

Pittsburgh’s late-round track record is dotted with hidden gems. Kitan Crawford might be the next. He is a converted cornerback with blazing 4.3 speed. As such, Crawford profiles as a dynamic return man and developmental defensive back. If Crawford can polish his technique and earn reps as a nickel or dime back, he could evolve into more than just a special teams ace.

Intent and Risk

The Steelers’ 2025 draft class isn’t about flash—it’s about fit, balance, and long-term value. By addressing both sides of the ball with purpose, Pittsburgh strengthens its defensive identity while laying the groundwork for offensive stability. Jalon Walker injects playmaking and leadership into the heart of the defense, while Jonah Savaiinaea and Emery Jones Jr. fortify the trenches for the long haul. Will Howard gives the team a quarterback to develop behind the scenes, and the additions of Billy Bowman Jr. and Kitan Crawford add much-needed speed, energy, and special teams upside. If the DK Metcalf trade and potential Aaron Rodgers signing are the headline-grabbers, this draft is the foundation that could quietly elevate the Steelers back into true AFC contention. It’s a class built not just for 2025—but for the seasons that follow.