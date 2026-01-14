The Pittsburgh Steelers have approached a franchise moment that demands bold answers. For nearly two decades, Pittsburgh lived in a state of remarkable stability. No losing seasons. No identity crisis. That era officially ended with a thud in January. A 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans didn’t just extend the Steelers’ playoff losing streak to seven games. It also detonated the foundation. Head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 seasons marked the most consequential organizational shift in Pittsburgh since the Bill Cowher era ended. The 2026 NFL Draft, then, isn’t just about talent acquisition. It’s about defining what Steelers football looks like next.

Season recap

On paper, the Steelers’ 2025 season checked nearly every box the franchise prides itself on. A 10-7 record matched the previous two seasons. It also delivered their first AFC North title since 2020. Their performance also extended the franchise-record streak to 22 consecutive seasons without a losing record. That achievement remains unmatched in modern NFL history. The roster added star power with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver DK Metcalf. Their defense remained a weekly problem for opponents.

Context matters, though. The Steelers beat up on the middle class of the league and struggled mightily against elite competition. When the playoffs arrived, the gap was exposed brutally. Houston overwhelmed Pittsburgh in every phase. The offense never looked capable of responding. What followed mattered even more: Tomlin’s decision to step aside signaled that ‘good enough' was no longer acceptable. The reset had officially begun.

Draft needs

The Steelers enter the 2026 NFL Draft facing rare uncertainty at multiple premium positions. Quarterback tops the list, with Rodgers’ future unresolved and retirement a realistic possibility. Pittsburgh must begin planning for the next long-term answer under center, whether that player starts immediately or develops behind a veteran bridge.

Wide receiver is another priority. Metcalf gives the offense a true alpha. However, the lack of a reliable WR2 showed up repeatedly late in the season. On the offensive line, left tackle remains an area to monitor as the team looks to stabilize protection.

Defensively, the foundation is strong but aging. Cameron Heyward is nearing the end of his career. The secondary needs an infusion of young talent, particularly at cornerback. While TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith anchor the EDGE group, adding depth and long-term insurance is never off the table for a defense built on pressure. Their productio has been waning, too.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Steelers' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 21: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Height feels like a very Steelers pick in a transitional moment. He’s not a finished product, but he understands how to rush the passer with intent. His hand usage, bend, and ability to attack tackles with a plan translate cleanly to the NFL level. What separates Height is his versatility. He can rush, drop into coverage, and function in multiple fronts. That gives defensive coordinators real flexibility.

In Pittsburgh, he wouldn’t be asked to carry the load immediately. Instead, he’d rotate behind Watt and Highsmith, logging meaningful snaps while refining his frame and tackling consistency. The upside is a starting-caliber edge defender by Year 3. This is a forward-thinking investment.

Round 2, pick 53: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

This selection may raise eyebrows, but it makes sense stylistically. Coleman brings size, power, and reliability. Those should translate to cold-weather, late-season football. At over 225 pounds, he consistently finishes runs and moves piles between the tackles. What makes him especially appealing is his completeness: pass protection, hands out of the backfield, and situational awareness are all strengths.

Coleman isn’t a home-run hitter, and he won’t scare defenses with breakaway speed. Still, he’s the kind of runner who keeps an offense on schedule and punishes defenses in December. That identity still matters in Pittsburgh.

Round 3, pick 76: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

This is the swing that signals preparation, not panic. Nussmeier brings confidence, processing ability, and the willingness to attack tight windows. He understands leverage and doesn’t shy away from pressure moments. Yes, he’s aggressive to a fault at times. However, that’s often coachable.

In Pittsburgh, Nussmeier wouldn’t need to start immediately, especially if Rodgers or another veteran stays under center. He could develop while acclimating to NFL speed. Given the uncertainty at quarterback, this is exactly the type of mid-round investment smart franchises make before desperation sets in.

Round 3, pick 85: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Neal’s value lies in role clarity. He’s physical, disciplined, and excellent against the run. His instincts and size allow him to disrupt throwing lanes and contest catches. Speed limitations cap his ceiling. However, Pittsburgh doesn’t need him to shadow elite receivers. Neal profiles as a rotational corner who thrives in specific matchups—big-bodied receivers, early downs, and red-zone situations. Depth like this matters over a 17-game season.

Round 3, pick 99: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Fields checks a lot of Steelers boxes. He brings size, length, effort, and blocking willingness. He also brings a massive catch radius and enough long speed to threaten vertically. That is true even if his acceleration and change of direction are average. He wins by positioning and physicality more than separation.

As a complementary receiver, Fields could grow into a reliable chain-mover and red-zone target. This is especially if he becomes more aggressive attacking the ball in the air.

Final thoughts

This draft isn’t about chasing headlines. The Steelers already have more than their share. Rather, it's about building infrastructure for the next era. The Steelers don’t need to blow it up, but they do need to evolve. This three-round haul reflects a franchise acknowledging that stability remains a strength, but bold planning is now a necessity. Pittsburgh’s next chapter starts here.